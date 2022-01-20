UBCO to recognize fall athletics with Fall Success celebration during basketball games Friday night (Photo credits: Rich Lam/Julie Pringle-Snap Photography/GetMyPhoto.ca-HuskieAthletics)

UBCO athletes to be recognized at Fall Success celebration

Fall athletes will be recognized for their championships and outstanding achievements

The UBC Okanagan department of athletics and recreation is set to host their first ever Fall Success celebration on Friday, Jan. 21, to congratulate all the fall athletes on their championships and achievements.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams play that night with the women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m, both against the UNBC Timberwolves. The teams and individuals will be recognized for their accolades in front of the fans during halftime of the men’s game at The Furnace (UBCO gymnasium).

In just their second ever season, the women’s softball team won the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association (CCSA) Championship last October when they defeated St. Clair College 5-4 in extra innings in the gold medal game. They went 6-0 in the national championship tournament and went 23-2-1 overall on the year.

Also in October, the women’s golf team captured a silver medal at the Squamish Valley golf club, becoming just the second UBCO team in history to win a Canada West medal. Kendra Jones-Munk, Emily Cornwall and Kayleigh Trowman led the Heat and all finished in the top 10 individually. As a team, they finished second to the UBC Thunderbirds. This was the Heat’s first conference medal since the women’s volleyball won silver in 2015-16.

The women’s cross country team also brought home silver at the Canada West conference championships in Saskatoon. They finished with 60 team points from the duo of Olympian Joanna Brown and exchange student Lauren McNeil. Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed as Brown was recognized as the Canada West Athlete of the Year and McNeil was named the conference rookie of the year.

Many other Heat athletes will receive their honours for their outstanding fall seasons on Friday night. Stefanie Young (women’s soccer), Nicholas Reitsma (men’s soccer), and Connor Baerg (men’s cross country) will all be named Canada West Second Team All-Stars. Finn Hussey of men’s rugby will also be highlighted as he was named the Prairies U rookie of the year.

