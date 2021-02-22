Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

Unique snow groomer readies Salmon Arm bike trails for winter action

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

For those in Salmon Arm and Shuswap who cycle all year long, including on snow, it’s a dream come true.

On Feb. 18 the City of Salmon Arm showed off a new machine used to groom trails in the community, as the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy another one.

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed excitement that winter users will now be able to enjoy groomed trails starting from the trailhead on 10 Ave SE.

Read More: Proposal to groom South Canoe trails for ‘fat bikes’ gets council approval

Read More: Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Brian Browning, owner of Center Point Automotive, purchased the grooming machine for the cycling club at the end of January. He said the machine, called a snowdog, was built in Russia but they have been adopted across North America to groom trails for fat tire mountain bikes in the winter.

The machine is a small tracked vehicle which tows a grooming platform behind it which compacts the snow. Browning said it has proved very capable for grooming the South Canoe Trails and its width is suited to the narrow mountain bike trails.

Browning said the Shuswap Cycling Club has been discussing the possibility of grooming trails at South Canoe for years. He said the groomed trails left behind the machine have proved wonderful for hikers, snowshoers and runners along with creating a good surface for the fat bikes it was originally intended for.

The cycling club is fundraising to buy a second grooming machine and cover maintenance costs using a GoFundMe page and by asking people to join the club or update their membership.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3
Next story
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Okanagan Lake in spring. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warm week ahead but expect colder March: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is forecasting a colder than average spring for Okanagan-Shuswap

Ice formations add to the things for hikers to see along the trail leading up to Margaret Falls on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Ice formations add to attraction of Shuswap waterfall

Margaret Falls near Salmon Arm a popular weekend outing

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

A map showing new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18 by health service delivery area. (BCCDC)
COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

New BCCDC data shows a significant fall in COVID-19 numbers across the Okanagan

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Janet (left) and Karen Johnson. (Shelley Woods Boden/Facebook)
Petition to keep Wells Gray murderer in jail garners 39K signatures and counting

Family and friends compiling victim impact statements to keep David Ennis behind bars.

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19. (RCMP photo)
Police ask: Have you seen this missing Vernon woman?

Suzie Clark, 21, has not been heard from since Friday, Feb. 19

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)
Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Heavy rain expected in valley, snow up high

Alli Schroder is the first woman to sign with a Canadian College Baseball Conference program, according to Baseball Canada. (Submitted photo)
B.C. pitcher becomes first woman in college baseball league’s history

Right-handed pitcher Alli Schroder commits to Vancouver Island University Mariners for 2021-22

Higher prices at the pump contributed to a one per cent jump in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021 compared to 12 months ago. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Higher gas prices led to higher January consumer prices in Canada

Prices for other goods including food also rose, but at a slower pace

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Snow falls as people listen to speeches before the annual Women’s Memorial March in Vancouver on February 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pacific system to roll over parts of B.C., bringing wind, heavy rain or snow

Wind will be the problem in the Peace River region and Fraser Canyon

Most Read