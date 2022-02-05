‘Unreal backhand saucer pass’ part of 2-1 Salmon Arm Silverbacks victory

Strong goaltending led to a 2-1 Salmon Arm Silverbacks win Feb. 4.
The ‘Backs defeated the Trail Smoke Eaters, who visited the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm for a Friday night B.C. Hockey League (BCHL) showdown.
According to Salmon Arm play-by-play broadcaster Blake Friars, the ‘Backs struck first in the first period thanks to an “unreal backhand saucer pass” from Mike Ladyman to Noah Serdachny, who then put the puck past the glove of the Smoke Eaters’ goalie to make it 1-0.
The second period saw no scoring as both teams’ goalies were brick walls. Salmon Arm’s Liam Vanderkooi stopped the 11 shots he faced in the frame. Trail’s goalie, Owen Albers, was making his BCHL debut and stopped all seven shots he faced in the second.
In the third period Salmon Arm scored quickly. Just 56 seconds in, Simon Tassy scored his 29th goal of the year and it would turn out to be the game winner. The Smoke Eaters’ Brady Hunter responded with a goal at the seven-minute mark but that would be the only goal Trail scored.
With the win, Salmon Arm snapped their two game winless streak. The ‘Backs play again Saturday, Feb. 5 in West Kelowna against the Warriors.
