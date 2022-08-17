UPDATE: Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil owns the court in Vancouver

Home cooking tastes extra sweet for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil as the 2013 Odlum Brown VanOpen champion was back on the courts at Hollyburn Country Club in Tuesday’s evening feature match and knocked off Felipe Meligeni Alves of Brazil in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.
Pospisil, 32, has tried to find his game after dealing with an elbow injury earlier in the year.
“It’s been a tough year, coming back from injury, (I’m just) trying to get some momentum,” he said post-match on Tuesday.
He’s currently ranked World No. 145 and Pospisil, who is now a resident of Vancouver, relishes the opportunity to play in his own backyard.
“It means a lot, there’s only a handful of events you can play here at home, here in Vancouver.”
“I think this is only my fifth time playing in the last 12 years here and it’s special to play in front of friends and family,” Pospisil continued. “It doesn’t happen a lot and it’s a little bit of extra pressure but at the same time, I actually really enjoy it. Especially summer in Vancouver, you can’t beat it, I love coming home.”
Pospisil’s opponent in the second round is Australian Jordan Thompson. The two face off on Centre Court in Wednesday’s evening feature match-up at the Odlum Brown VanOpen.
Going into the match, Pospisil was ranked 145th in the world while Alves is 143rd.
Pospisil won this tournament back in 2013. He is one of four Canadians playing in this year’s event.
