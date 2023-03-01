Valley championships wrap up for Okanagan boys basketball

The fervor and frenetic season of B.C. boys basketball is nearing its end.
Over the weekend, the valley championships for senior boys within the Okanagan took place, as numerous teams fought for berths in the biggest tournament in the province, the provincial championships.
Starting with the A boys, it was a romp to the valley title for Kelowna’s Aberdeen Hall Gryphons, who won each of their games by double digits.
They headed into the tournament as the top-ranked team, and flexed their muscles early, defeating the Desert Sands Rams out of Ashcroft 90-48, before crushing the Vernon Christian Royals 92-57. In the final, the Gryphons defeated St. Ann’s Academy Crusaders of Kamloops 92-62 to punch their ticket to the provincial tournament taking place in Langley next weekend.
In AA action, two provincial spots were up for grabs, as Summerland hosted the eight-team valley playoff. The Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops, ranked first, defeated South Okanagan in their first game to advance to the semifinals, as did the Summerland Rockets (ranked second), Kalamalka Lakers (third) and Merritt Panthers (fifth).
Vernon’s Fulton Maroons finished third and could have challenged Westsyde for the second spot as the two teams did not play each other in the tournament. Fulton, however, declined the challenge game.
The AAA zone tournament features just five teams, and a sole spot available for provincials.
Vernon Secondary and W.L Seaton were the first two teams eliminated, leaving all Kamloops teams to fight out for the single spot.
@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.
B.C. High School BasketballbasketballBoys basketball