Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Blue Bombers celebrate their Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at a Grey Cup celebration at their stadium in Winnipeg on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Vancouver, B.C. Lions to host 2024 Grey Cup

Vancouver last hosted the Grey Cup in 2014 when Calgary downed Hamilton

The CFL has announced that the B.C. Lions will host the 2024 Grey Cup at B.C. Place in Vancouver.

It will mark the 17th time the championship is played in the league’s westernmost market.

Vancouver most recently held the Grey Cup in 2014 when the Calgary Stampeders downed the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 20-16.

The news comes as the league gets set to begin playoffs Sunday, including a western semifinal matchup between the Lions (12-6) and Calgary Stampeders (12-6) in Vancouver.

This year’s Grey Cup will be held in Regina on Nov. 20.

RELATED: Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

CFLFootball

Previous story
Calgary Stampeders prep for B.C. Lions, West semifinal

Just Posted

The Ford F150 being driven dangerously by the man from Alberta. (BCRCMP)
Alberta man arrested following ‘drunken joyride’ from Kamloops to Golden

Volunteers at Eagle Valley Community Support Society’s recent Thanksgiving food drive. (Contributed)
Downturn in donations a problem for Sicamous food bank

Jamie Bentley holds Forever Farm, the book she wrote to help raise money to support rescued animals her family supports. (Matty Sangster photo) Jamie Bentley of Celista holds Chubbs the chicken, one of the animals featured in Forever Farm, the book she wrote to help raise money to support the rescued animals her family supports. (Matty Sangster photo)
Salmon Arm student’s love for animals morphs into a book to support them

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020 resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Trial resumes for Enderby man charged in connection with Salmon Arm armed robbery