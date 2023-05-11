Vancouver Canucks announce this year’s training camp coming to Victoria

NHL club will take over Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Sept. 21 to 25

The Vancouver Canucks are coming back to Victoria this fall.

The NHL team announced its 2023 training camp will be held in Victoria over the course of five days, running from Thursday, Sept. 21 through Monday, Sept. 25.

All of the on-ice sessions will be at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

“The Vancouver Canucks have had a long history of holding training camp on Vancouver Island and throughout other parts of British Columbia. Taking our team outside of Vancouver to start the year allows us to connect with our loyal fans from across the province. We look forward to utilizing Victoria’s great facilities and beautiful surroundings to kick off the new season,” said Jim Rutherford, president of hockey operations, in a statement.

#Canucks to host 2023 Training Camp in Victoria, BC from September 21 to September 25. Canucks will hold open practices and have other free activations on site, allowing fans in Victoria to gather and celebrate the beginning of a new season. DETAILS | https://t.co/IMQAPYdN8S pic.twitter.com/NYxA6l5Xdi — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) May 11, 2023

The Canucks will hold open practices and have other free activities in Victoria. More information on that will be announced at a later date.

This is the third consecutive year the club has held its training camp outside of Vancouver. The last time it was in Victoria was in 2019 and it was first hosted in Victoria in 1974.

