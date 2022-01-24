Emilie Castonguay, a former player agent who played four years of hockey at Niagara University, is the first woman to be hired by the Vancouver Canucks as an assistant general manager. (Vancouver Canucks)

Vancouver Canucks hire first female assistant GM in their history

Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations

The Vancouver Canucks have hired former player agent Emilie Castonguay to be assistant general manager.

She is the first female assistant GM in Canucks history.

Jim Rutherford, Vancouver’s president of hockey operations and interim GM, said in a statement that Castonguay will play a lead role in player contracts and negotiations, and managing the collective bargaining agreement.

Castonguay comes to the Canucks from Momentum Hockey where she became the first female NHLPA certified agent in Canada in 2016.

She has represented a number of high-level players, including Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL entry draft.

Castonguay played four years of hockey at Niagara University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in finance. She went on to earn a law degree from the University of Montreal and is a member of the Quebec Bar Association.

—The Canadian Press

