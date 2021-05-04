The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)

Vancouver Canucks relocating AHL affiliate to Abbotsford for 2021-22

Canucks make announcement online, new home for club will be the Abbotsford Centre

The Vancouver Canucks are relocating the team’s American Hockey League affiliate to Abbotsford for the 2021-22 season.

The Canucks made the announcement online on Tuesday evening.

According to the Canucks, details of a partnership with the city of Abbotsford are being finalized and the relocation will be subject to AHL Board of Governors approval on May 6.

The intended home of the Canucks new AHL affiliate is the Abbotsford Centre. The team would have a new name, brand, and logo, and play in the AHL’s Pacific Division. Further details and public comments await completion of the partnership agreement and AHL Board of Directors approval.

“With momentum starting to build, we are pleased to confirm our goal to bring our AHL franchise and Canucks prospects home to the city of Abbotsford,” stated Francesco Aquilini, Chairman, Canucks Sports & Entertainment. “The move would bring significant opportunities for both our team and the community and it would begin a new chapter, bringing Canucks hockey to even more fans throughout the Lower Mainland.”

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun also weighed in on the news, releasing a statement on Tuesday evening.

“An anchor tenant at the Abbotsford Centre will offer strong ongoing community connections, economic benefits and further showcases the City of Abbotsford as a leader for events, entertainment and sport. The City is excited to be in discussions with the Vancouver Canucks’ American Hockey League affiliate and we will provide an update with more details once an agreement is in place.”

The AC previously hosted the Abbotsford Heat, the Calgary Flames AHL club, for five seasons. The club departed Abbotsford after the 2013-14 season.

The Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate will play in the Abbotsford Centre for the 2021-22 season. (File photo)
