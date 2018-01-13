Venom shut down Kelowna

The Vernon Venom whitewashed Kelowna 8-0 in U14A ringette action Sunday at Kal Tire Place.

Jordan Tung picked up her first shutout in the new year with Makenna Jackson supplying three goals. Hillary Quiring, with a pair, Chayse Krause, Sadi Weed and Sierra Lochhead completed the offence.

Clutch assists came from Kristen Francks, Caryss Hill, pick-up Amelia Johnson and Rhys Taylor-Hawes.

These two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series commencing in Kelowna Jan. 31. Game 2 goes Monday, Feb. 12m 7:15 p.m. at Kal Tire Place. The series winner will represent the Thompson Okanagan Ringette League in the provincials in early March.

Samantha Shaw pulled the hat trick as the Vernon Voltage zapped the West Kelown Wildfire 7-4 in U14B play at Kal Tire Place.

Brianna Visser, Chloe Scbar, Sierra Fernley and Jade Peterson produced singles.

The Vernon Velocity opened 2018 at home with a 11-3 win over Westside Firestix in U12A action.

Sydney Lewis opened the scoring less than a minute in on a pass from Teagan Schober. Lucia Manton got the second goal before Lewis registered her second and third on passes from Kiera Horton and Madison Edgar. Taylor Stewart and Lauren Cooke also scored to make it 6-1 after one period.

Ally Hobenshield scored twice in the second period with the first one assisted by Natasha Vienneau. Teagan Schober, from Lewis, and Edgar, assisted by Cooke, wrapped up the scoring. Devyn Hildebrand was dynamic on defence in support of a solid Ebony Patrick.

