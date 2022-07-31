Vernon Canadians bag baseball bronze

The Okanagan Zone champion Vernon Canadians won the bronze medal Sunday, July 31, at the B.C. 11U AAA Baseball Championships in Cloverdale with a win over the Nanaimo Pirates. (Contributed) Vernon Canadians runner Ryder Hornhardt slides in safely at home plate as Salmon Arm pitcher Noah Shane searches for the loose ball in the Zone 15U baseball championship Sunday, July 31, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. The Canadians downed the Hornets 14-4. Both teams advance to the B.C. finals in Pitt Meadows starting Wednesday, Aug. 3. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Salmon Arm Hornets second baseman Alex Lamerton tags out Vernon Canadians runner Carter Davidson during the Zone 15U baseball championship Sunday, July 31, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. Vernon beat Salmon Arm 14-4. Both teams advance to the B.C. championships starting Aug. 3 in Pitt Meadows. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Canadians runner Jesse Vandenbrand contemplates heading for home as he rounds third base during the Zone 15U baseball championship Sunday, July 31, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields. Vernon beat Salmon Arm 14-4 though both teams advance to the B.C. finals Aug. 3 in Pitt Meadows. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Canadians are returning from the B.C.U11 Mosquito Division Baseball Championships in Cloverdale with medals around their necks.

After beating West Kelowna, Penticton and Salmon Arm at home in the zone championships last weekend, the Canadians claimed bronze at the provincials Sunday, July 31, with a win over the Nanaimo Pirates.

The team arrived in Cloverdale on Thursday evening where they participated in the tournament’s opening ceremonies.

In their first game of the provincials, Vernon tied Prince George 6-6 Friday morning, then fell 8-6 to Ladner Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, the C’s battled Vancouver Island’s Campbell River to a 9-9 draw, then, in the sweltering heat against Abbotsford, Vernon came alive and beat the Fraser Valley squad 9-3. The Canadians had strong pitching performances from Beckett Kibblewhite and Emmett Davis, and strong efforts from all players as they played amazing defence.

Vernon’s 1-1-2 record was good for a semifinal spot Sunday morning, where they lost to North Delta.

This weekend wraps up their summer season. The team sends out a huge thank you to coach Jerry Mazu, coach Jeff de Vries, coach Tom Belanger and manager Terista Mazu.

“The baseball community is so fortunate to have these volunteers on board,” wrote the team. “Not only did they advance the skill of this group of boys immensely in a short six weeks, but they always reminded them the importance of having fun while always keeping a positive attitude on and off the field.”

The Canadians roster includes:

Kashius Belanger; Emmett Bengtson; Emmett Davis; Easton de Groot; Preston de Vries; Odin Engleheart; Beckett Kibblewhite; Cooper Krause; Von Lee; Liam Locke; Keagan Mazu; Blake Sakakibara; Blake Vandenbrand; Coach Jerry Mazu; Coach Jeff de Vries; Coach Tom Belanger; Manager Terista Mazu.

15U

The Vernon Canadians and Salmon Arm Hornets punched their tickets to the B.C. 15U baseball championships starting Wednesday in Pitt Meadows.

The two met in the Zone Championship final Sunday morning, July 31, at Vernon’s Marshall Fields with the C’s coming out on top 14-4.

The win gives Vernon a higher seeding over Salmon Arm at the provincials.

