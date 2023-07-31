Vernon Canadians host B.C. 11U baseball finals

Ten teams will compete Friday to Sunday, Aug. 4-6, at Lakeview Park

Vernon and District Baseball welcomes some of the province’s top 11-year-old and under players to the North Okanagan.

The B.C. 11U AAA Tier 2 championships will be held at Lakeview Park Friday to Sunday, Aug. 4-6.

Ten teams will compete in the provincial finals including the host Vernon Canadians, who are in Pool B along with the Salmon Arm Hornets, Ridge Meadows, Duncan and North Langley.

Pool A is made up of Richmond, Penticton, Campbell River, White Rock and Prince George.

“These are the top up and coming baseball players in B.C. aged 10 and 11,” said Terista Mazu with Vernon Baseball. “For most of the athletes, this will be their first provincial championship. The players are extremely excited to hit the fields. Volunteers and city staff have been working hard preparing the site for all the teams.”

The tournament kicks off with opening ceremonies Thursday, Aug. 3, at 4:30 p.m., followed by a skills competition from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The skills competition includes every player from every team, and concludes with a Home Run competition.

Games at the two park diamonds begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Canadians kick off their tournament Friday at 1:30 p.m. against Duncan at Field 2 (closest to 30th Avenue), and will face North Langley on the same field at 6:30 p.m.

Vernon takes on Salmon Arm at Field 1 (beside 32nd Avenue) Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and closes out the preliminary round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Ridge Meadowns at Field 1.

Salmon Arm faces North Langley Friday at 11 a.m. on Field 2, and Ridge Meadows Friday at 4 p.m., also on Field 2.

The Hornets draw an 8:30 a.m. game Saturday against Duncan on Field 1.

The top two teams from each pool advance to the semifinals Sunday morning on both diamonds at 10 a.m.

The medal games will be played at 2 p.m. with the gold-medal contest slated for Field 2, and the bronze-medal game on Field 1.

Vernon hosted the tournament five years ago, in 2018, and won the bronze medal.

