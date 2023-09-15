Vernon golf pro tees up mental health funds in Abbotsford

Brady Stead lives and works in Abbotsford, where he’ll hold a 12-hour event Saturday, Sept. 23

Vernon golfer Brady Stead, who lives and teaches the sport professionally in Abbotsford, is hosting his first Steady Golf Teachathon at the Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford Saturday, Sept. 23. The 12-hour teachathon will raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Black Press - file photo)

He’s used his Instagram page to help players become better golfers.

Now, Vernon’s Brady Stead (@steady.golf) hopes he can help save lives through the game he loves.

Stead will host a 12-hour event, the first Steady Golf Teachathon Sept. 23, at the Fraser Valley course where he’s employed as a certified PGA instructor, Ledgeview Golf Course in Abbotsford.

While he helps golfers of all age with their games, the event’s focus is on mental health.

“What’s more important than hitting good golf shots is our mental health,” said Stead in a video post on his page.

While playing in Europe in 2018, with hopes of reaching the European PGA tour, Stead’s cousin committed suicide.

Since then, he has lost friends and colleagues to mental illness.

So in support of mental health initiatives, Stead started wearing a green ribbon on his hat to raise awareness of what he calls the “often invisible disease.”

The Teachathon will run from dawn to dusk.

“One hundred per cent of lesson revenue and donations will be given to the Canadian Mental Health Association (Vancouver-Fraser branch),” said Stead. “We’re going to raise a bunch of money and hopefully save a life or two.”

To book a lesson on this day, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/163246800575?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Stead will teach 30-minute lessons from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Once the registration is full, he will be emailing out the lesson schedule for the day. One-to-two golfers can register for each lesson at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/163246800575?aff=oddtdtcreator.

If you are unable to participate in the event, please consider donating to this cause here.

READ MORE: Vernon pro golfer dons green for mental health

READ MORE: Stead swings into Euro golf

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordfundraiserGolfmental healthVernon