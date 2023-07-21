Vernon golf tournament raises $27.5k for two local charities

Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic drove in funds for KidSport and the Hospice Society

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

A North Okanagan golf tournament drove, chipped and putted its way to raising $27,500 for two community causes.

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic garnered $13,750 each for KidSport Greater Vernon and the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Hosted on June 15 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club, the Texas Scramble tournament was a roaring success, seeing hundreds of local businessmen and women out on the course to support two important local charities.

“Because of this donation, we are able to raise our grant threshold from $300 per child/per year to $350,” said Doug Ross, manager of the project program with KidSport Greater Vernon.

KidSport provides grants to cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under in Vernon can play a season of sport.

Meanwhile, the North Okanagan Hospice Society will put the funds towards their Nav-Care program.

“A lot of people think that hospice just means older individuals, but that’s not the case,” said Kevin Rothwell, fund development and communications officer. “Hospice care impacts everyone throughout all walks of life.”

Nav-Care is a free volunteer navigation program that supports people with declining health to live as well and independently at home for as long as possible. Specifically trained volunteer navigators help clients access resources and services in their community, while providing companionship and emotional support.

More information on the charities can be found at nohs.ca and kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-vernon/.

