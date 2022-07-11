Vernon’s Austin Armanini has earned a spot in the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Christina Lake by placing fifth in a qualifying tournament. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon’s Austin Armanini has earned a spot in the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Christina Lake by placing fifth in a qualifying tournament. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon golfer joins B.C. Men’s Amateur field

Austin Armanini earns spot at Christina Lake with top-five qualifying event finish

Another Vernon golfer has joined the field for the 120th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, which begins Monday (today), July 11, at the Christina Lake Golf and Country Club.

Austin Armanini finished in a tie for fifth place at the tournament’s supplemental qualifying event Sunday, July 10, which saw the top-10 scores and ties added to the field for the B.C. Amateur.

Amanini shot a 3-over-par 75. He was six shots back of the winner, Mitchell Krahn, from the host club. Krahn was the only golfer to break par, finishing at 3-under 69.

The cut mark was 6-over-par, and two Vernon golfers missed the cut. Jaden Snitynsky shot an 81, and Tanner Witt fired a 92.

Armanini joins fellow North Okanagan golfers Ryan Vest, Jaden Steinke and Christopher Leitch of Vernon, Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald and Kelowna’s Cooper Humphries, who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, in the B.C. Amateur field.

Vest, the 2022 B.C. Junior Boys runner-up, tuned up for Christina Lake by playing in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s 2022 MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Vest fired rounds of 73-74 to finish at 147 and in third place in the Juvenile Boys Division. He was five shots back of the winner, Austin Krahn of Christina Lake. Mitchell Krahn was second at 144.

Snitynsky was 17th in the Junior Boys event with a two-day score of 84-80-164.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer excited for Canadian championships

READ MORE: Vernon golfer captures silver medal at B.C. Junior finals


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal SportsVernon

Previous story
Bull riders return to Kelowna

Just Posted

Emergency crews are responding to a multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Emergency crews respond to multiple-vehicle collision west of Salmon Arm

Eve Clark, Kevin Ralph, Jenna Scheidegger, Jesse Shaw, Kari Ralph, Beth Vinet and Travis Clark of Northern Spirit Martial Arts in Salmon Arm were in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 23 to compete in the World Tang Soo Do Association 2022 World Championships. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm martial arts students medal in world championship event

The Shuswap River Ambassadors keep an eye on water conditions and don’t yet advise floating on the Enderby waterway. (Contributed)
Emergency mode dropped in Enderby but floating not advised

Families spend time together during learn to fish day at the Kingfisher Interpretive Centre. (Black Press Media file photo)
Enderby event aims to get kids hooked on fishing