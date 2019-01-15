Vernon ices Kelowna, freezes even with Salmon Arm on ringette rink

In U10 action the Vernon Ice Breakers defeated Kelowna 7-6 in a well matched game Saturday.

Sheanna Phelan and Danika Vienneau each scored three goals while Ezra Toplov potted one. Assists were earned by Annie Pile, Esme Szudek and Ezra Toplov, matched by assists by Willow White and Tanner Jackson. Sienna Vanderlinde, Reese Bailey and Erica Williamson both defended the Vernon goal with tenacity. Kaylee Mellors was excellent in the Vernon net.

See also: Vernon ringette showdown

Back in action Sunday the Ice Breakers fought hard against Salmon Arm ending in a 6-6 draw. Morgan Sindlinger and Vanderlinde sniped in two goals a piece with assists from Reese Bailey, Jordyn Torrens and Erica Williamson. Kaylee Mellors contributed one to keep Salmon Arm on their toes. Esme Szudek and Williamson fought hard to keep the ring moving up the ice. Vienneau defended while Pile guarded the net with vigor. Jackson tied up the game in the end.

Meanwhile, Vernon Lightning and Vernon Thunder played their first regular season game after Christmas to a three all tie.

See also: Vernon Lightning lose to hometown Thunder

Kiera Horton opened the scoring for Lightning on a pass from Avery Smith and a few minutes later Oliver Parilak tied it for the Thunder assisted by Ginger Demetrick. Cali Fossum of the Lightning scored from Taylor Patterson and Theryn Petty near the end of the first period and Oliver Parilak with his second of the game tied it up again early in the second, assisted by Jasmine Lemke and Georgia Stowards. Kate Holmes got the third goal for the Lightning from Smith and Horton midway through the second period. Jasmine Lemke tied it again with less than two minutes left in the game assisted by Demetrick and Parilak.

Goalies for the contest were Ebony Patrick and Kassidy Peterson.

Lightning travels to Kelowna next Saturday for a contest with the Kelowna 2 team and is at home on Sunday to the Kelowna 1 team at Kal Tire Place at 9:45 a.m.

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.