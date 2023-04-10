Over 50 of the top squash players in the province will convene in Vernon this weekend for The Roster’s 2023 Vernon Open Squash Tournament (Contributed).

Vernon Open courts top squash players

The 2023 Vernon Open will see more than 55 players from across B.C. compete at the Roster Sports Club

Electric squash action is coming to Vernon this week.

The Roster’s 2023 Vernon Open Squash Tournament will see more than 55 players from across the province compete in a competitive weekend of squash.

Hosted from Friday-Sunday on April 14-16 from the Roster Sports Club, spectators are invited to come out and enjoy the matches.

Last year’s winner Peter Trafford, who is also the head pro at Rosters, will be tasked with defending his crown.

Trafford has played an instrumental role in growing the the squash community in Vernon, and is proud of the enhancement of the women’s game.

“Seeing the growth of women’s squash in Vernon has been amazing,” said Trafford. “The Roster is proud to have a significant women’s draw in this year’s tournament, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We’ve been running squash sessions for ladies twice a week, and the programs have been at capacity for all sessions.”

The main competition for Trafford this year is expected to be Shawn Zwierzchowski, the squash pro at the Chilliwack Cheam Leisure Centre and last year’s runner-up. Zwierzchowski is also an active administrator at Squash BC.

With the growth of women’s squash and strong junior programs available, there is an opportunity to attract a wider audience to the sport, and the tournament organizers are hoping to see a strong turnout from the community.

“The growth of women’s squash and our strong junior programs are positive trends, and we hope that more people will discover the excitement and athleticism of the sport,” Trafford said.

For more information on the tournament, visit rostersvernon.com

READ MORE: Vernon squash pro wins hometown tourney

READ MORE: Squash program honours Vernon man’s legacy

