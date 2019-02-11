Vernon ringette products Courtney Bacon (from left), Abygayle Williamson, Alyssa Racine and Aly Carter are playing for B.C. at the Canada Winter Games which open Friday in Red Deer. (Photo submitted)

Vernon ringette players lead BC to Canada Games

Quartet pumped to begin action at highest calibre tournament they’ll compete in

For a picture of perseverance, meet Abygayle Williamson.

The soon-to-be Vernon Secondary graduate (finished a semester early) was in the midst of trying out for a spot on the Team B.C. ringette roster for the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, which begin Friday when she completely tore her ACL in her knee playing in the B.C. High School Senior Girls Basketball Championships for the Panthers.

“I had been to a year of camps and ice training and fitness when I tore my knee,” said Williamson, 17, one of four Vernon Ringette Association girls named to Team B.C. that will play in Red Deer.

She had surgery in May 2018, missed the last three training camps, but her play and effort prior to the injury had solidified her spot on the provincial squad. She returned to skating in October 2018 and has made a complete comeback.

Williamson will be joined in Red Deer by longtime teammates, friends, sisters, Aly Carter and Alyssa Racine of Vernon and Coldstream, and Salmon Arm’s Courtney Bacon. The four have played together for years and have competed in B.C. Games, provincials, Western Canadian and national ringette finals.

“The Canada Winter Games will be the highest calibre we’ve played,” said Williamson, a forward who will play on a line with Quesnel’s Katie Young and Brooke Valancious of New Westminster. “My knee is fully recovered and I’m looking forward to getting on the ice.”

Ringette games during the competition will be streamed live. B.C. opens against Ontario and PEI on Sunday, Feb. 17. B.C. will play Quebec Monday and finish the preliminary round Tuesday against Saskatchewan.

Related: Local teams medal in Calgary

Related: Vernon teams capture gold in Langley

Racine is almost the elder stateswoman of Team B.C., the second-oldest player at 19. She will wear the C with pride as captain of the provincial squad, an honour bestowed upon her by B.C.’s coaches, which surprised her.

“It’s kind of unreal,” said Racine, studying at Okanagan College to be an elementary school teacher. “It’s quite an honour. They were watching us during the tryouts and decided who they thought should be captain.”

Racine, who has made the move from forward to defence for the Winter Games, and will be paired with Delta’s Amanda Mott, sees B.C. as an underdog for a podium finish.

“We’re not expected to do too much but I think if we can put it all together, we’ll show we can compete,” she said.

Carter, in Grade 12 at VSS, is in her 13th year of ringette. The forward will play on a line with Coquitlam’s Ashley Robb and Hailey Takasaki of Richmond.

“We work well together,” said Carter of her B.C. linemates. “Hailey is a good playmaker with crazy good hands and Ashley is a good grinder and smart on the ice.

“All of the teams will really be grinding it out. Whoever has really good games at the right time will be in the hunt for a medal. There are three or four teams that are exactly the same as us.”

A Grade 12 student at Salmon Arm Secondary School, Bacon has her own driver’s licence now but has relied on parents Heidi and Craig too and from Vernon to play ringette at a higher calibre for the past six years.

She needed extra convincing from B.C. coaches that she had, in fact, made the team.

“When I first round out, I thought it wasn’t real and that they were joking,” laughed Bacon, 17. “Then I shrieked when I found out. It was very exciting that I had finally made the team.”

Bacon, a forward, will play with Emma Paradis of Langley and Sidney Crowe of Maple Ridge. It will be her job to go and get the ring for her linemates.

“My skating is one of my strengths and I’m aggressive so it’s my job to go and get the ring once we lose it,” said Bacon.

The Canada Games run Feb. 15 to March 3 and will feature a number of North Okanagan athletes, coaches and officials:

COLDSTREAM:

Racine, ringette; Anne Cherkowski, women’s ice hockey; Danica Ariano, biathlon;

LUMBY:

Logan Leach, para-alpine skiing;

VERNON:

Williamson, Carter, Bacon, ringette; Laura Hall (from Salmon Arm, skates for Vernon Vortex), speed skating; Steel Quiring, men’s hockey; Ethan Algra, biathlon; Hannah Mehain, cross-country skiing; Ron Metza (technical support), biathlon; Lynn Algra (manager), biathlon; Caele Kassa (guide), para-alpine skiing.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High school basketball player sinks 96 points to smash B.C. record
Next story
Alaskan musher wins Yukon Quest with full team of dogs

Just Posted

Fans and performers show love for Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues

Last year’s music festival breaks even though attendance up over previous year.

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

Fees and fines jump for dog control

Hike in penalties brings Salmon Arm in line with regional district

Birdseed sales spike as birds contend with cold snap

Freezing weather forces fowl to find warmer waters

Decision on fate of Eagle Pass lookout expected end of February

Reconstructed fire lookout could be demolished, volunteers fined

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Snapshot: Happy 103rd birthday

Helen Jackson celebrates her special day with family

Most Read