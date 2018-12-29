Vernon ringette show down

Vernon Ice Breakers versus Vernon Warriors melted the ice at Kal Tire Place recently. First game in the Dec. 15-16 show down saw the Warriors came out ahead 12-8 over the Ice Breakers. But the Ice Breakers fought back hard finishing game two with a 9-6 win against the Warriors.

Reese Bailey and Jordyn Torrens fired up plays for the Ice Breakers, driving the ring up the ice.

Ice Breakers Sheanna Phelan and Danika Vienneau pulled hat tricks. Fiona Penner and Ezra Toplov scored deuces with assists earned by Kaylee Mellors and Keilee Ingram. Morgan Sindlinger brought in two while Esme Szudek and Sienna Vanderlinde each sunk one deep.

Willow White defended hard both games for the Ice Breakers. Goalies Erica Williamson and Annie Pile guarded the Ice Breaker net with tenacity.

Meanwhile, Vernon U12 Lightning were in Salmon Arm for a tournament the same weekend and came home undefeated. They opened against the host team early on Friday with a 9-3 win. Scoring for the Lightning were Avery Smith with 3 +2, Lucia Manton with 3 +1, Cali Fossum had two goals and Rory Lang scored once. Kate Holmes and Theryn Petty added assists.

With just an ice clean in between they went into their second game against Westside Ice Busters and managed a 6-4 win. Smith, Kiera Horton and Fossum each had two goals with helpers from Claire Penner, Petty and Mara Corbett-Read. Kassidy Peterson stood tall in net for all of the games on the weekend.

Saturday’s first game was a 10-4 win against the Kelowna Dragons. Smith and Holmes each had a hat trick, Horton had two goals and singles were supplied by Abby Mahortoff and Penner, who was the big play maker with three assists.

Vernon Lightning and Vernon Thunder played to a 4–4 tie in their final game of the tournament. Petty scored two goals with assists from Lang and singles were scored by Manton and Fossum. Scoring for the Thunder were Jasmine Lemke with three goals, Kiera Braddick with one goal and two assists, Georgia Stowards, Hannah Connolly and Poppy O’Brien each supplied helpers. Ebony Patrick was in net for the Thunder for all four games of the weekend as they also went undefeated with scores of 5-1, 9-2 and 8-0.

