The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

Vernon ringette teams first, third at year-end event in Langley

Vernon Psaya goes undefeated to win gold; Vernon Thunderbirds capture bronze

It was a great way to end the season for a Vernon ringette team, winning the U12 Year End Event hosted by the Fraser Valley Ringette Association.

The Vernon Psaya (Syilx word) captured the gold medal, going undefeated at the tournament played in Langley.

The team is coached by Kim Bailey, Carmen Larson and 17-year-old coach/mentor Oliver Taylor Hawes.

Vernon’s other U12 team, the Thunderbirds, captured bronze at the same event.

The tournament brings together all U12 teams in B.C. for a year-end competition. The team pools are based on points accumulated during the regular season.

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs

READ MORE: Canadian men’s soccer team beats Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for World Cup in Qatar

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local Sports

Previous story
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals
Next story
Vernon volleyball player celebrates national title

Just Posted

Rob Marshall of Community Futures Shuswap, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Zest facility manager Tracy Edwards, Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and SAEDS board members Chad Shipmaker and Bill Laird cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Zest Commercial Food Hub on Saturday, March 23, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
B.C. Agriculture Minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum both earned medals at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park, March 20 to 27. (Donna Flatman photo)
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)
Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay

Emma Drago, left, makes a donation of more than $17,000 to Central Okanagan Search And Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich in the name of Ryan Fletcher. Fletcher’s family and friends were on hand Saturday to honour their friend and thank COSAR. He died in December while snowboarding at Big White. (COSAR photo)
Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation