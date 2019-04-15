Vernon Ski Club dazzles on home course

The Vernon Ski Club asked for more snow, and got it as the club hosted the Teck Okanagan zone final alpine race at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

More than 160 athletes attended the event from six different clubs, and competed in three categories – U12, U14 and U16. Slalom courses were set on The Face, ending in Chalet Alley consisting of 40 gates for the U12 skiers, and up to 60 for the older athletes.

Weather early in the month made run selection for the event challenging with the final decision going to the The Face where snow coverage and snow depth was optimal.

The run was prepared and expertly maintained by SilverStar grooming staff and equipment.

The first day of the event brought fresh snow and freezing temperatures, allowing a good course to be set and the event to be run largely on time and on budget. Day two brought more snow and even colder temperatures, making for ideal course conditions.

VSC athletes finished strong in both of the combined slalom events with 29 top-10, and 17 top-3 or podium finishes.

Tylee Carr and Amy Milne finished first and second in the Saturday U12 event, respectively, with Milne second and Carr third on Sunday. Sean Robinson and Braeden Blankley traded positions over the two-day event with Blankley second and Robinson third on the Saturday then Robinson first and Blankley second on the Sunday. It was an all-VSC U12 event.

At the U14 level, Claire Richardson and Jasmine Coubrough placed second and third on the Sunday with Rowan Smith placing third on both Saturday and Sunday in the men’s category. Ella Mills and Jamie Robinson finished second and third at the U16 level on Saturday with Sydney Wilson and Grace Sebulsky taking second and third on the Sunday.

The U16 men’s event was won by Oliver Young on Saturday.

A detailed listing of all race results can be found at http://bcalpine.com/news/article/2019-Teck-OK-Zone-Finals/

The event was sponsored by Teck Resources Limited and SilverStar.

Congratulations to all of the athletes involved, and a special thanks to coaches and volunteers from the VSC and visiting clubs.



