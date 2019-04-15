Vernon Ski Club dazzles on home course

Club records 29, top-10 finishes and 17, top-three or podium finishes at Zone Finals at SilverStar

The Vernon Ski Club asked for more snow, and got it as the club hosted the Teck Okanagan zone final alpine race at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

More than 160 athletes attended the event from six different clubs, and competed in three categories – U12, U14 and U16. Slalom courses were set on The Face, ending in Chalet Alley consisting of 40 gates for the U12 skiers, and up to 60 for the older athletes.

Weather early in the month made run selection for the event challenging with the final decision going to the The Face where snow coverage and snow depth was optimal.

READ ALSO: Vernon Ski Club athletes wind ways to podium

The run was prepared and expertly maintained by SilverStar grooming staff and equipment.

The first day of the event brought fresh snow and freezing temperatures, allowing a good course to be set and the event to be run largely on time and on budget. Day two brought more snow and even colder temperatures, making for ideal course conditions.

VSC athletes finished strong in both of the combined slalom events with 29 top-10, and 17 top-3 or podium finishes.

Tylee Carr and Amy Milne finished first and second in the Saturday U12 event, respectively, with Milne second and Carr third on Sunday. Sean Robinson and Braeden Blankley traded positions over the two-day event with Blankley second and Robinson third on the Saturday then Robinson first and Blankley second on the Sunday. It was an all-VSC U12 event.

READ ALSO: Vernon Ski Club impresses at U16 Westerns

At the U14 level, Claire Richardson and Jasmine Coubrough placed second and third on the Sunday with Rowan Smith placing third on both Saturday and Sunday in the men’s category. Ella Mills and Jamie Robinson finished second and third at the U16 level on Saturday with Sydney Wilson and Grace Sebulsky taking second and third on the Sunday.

The U16 men’s event was won by Oliver Young on Saturday.

A detailed listing of all race results can be found at http://bcalpine.com/news/article/2019-Teck-OK-Zone-Finals/

The event was sponsored by Teck Resources Limited and SilverStar.

Congratulations to all of the athletes involved, and a special thanks to coaches and volunteers from the VSC and visiting clubs.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rockets players make final listings for NHL Central Scouting
Next story
New deal with Seahawks makes Wilson highest-paid NFL player

Just Posted

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Funding enables enhancement of early-years services

Salmon Arm and Sorrento to see additional support for children under six and their families

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Okanagan entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Summerland artist to discuss creative challenges

Danielle Krysa, a Summerland resident, is known for her teaching about creativity

Most Read