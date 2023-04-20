Vernon ski hill wraps up ‘successful’ season

An extended season of skiing and snowboarding at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort has come to an end.

The mountain wrapped up operations on Sunday, April 16, a week later than originally scheduled. With the mountain’s early opening this season, there were 155 days of operation.

“It was such a great season up here at SilverStar,” said Ian Jenkins, SilverStar’s director of marketing. “It felt incredible to wrap up this season on a high note after so much snow and so many days of great skiing.”

The season saw 7.6 metres of snow, culminating in over 25 days of powder skiing.

“With our all natural snow it led to amazing conditions and we haven’t seen a season like this since 2018,” said Jenkins.

All that snow combined with the return of many favourite events including the Over the Hill Downhill, Monster Boarderstyle and a record number of participants in the Sovereign2SilverStar Nordic Race. Throughout the season, SilverStar also partnered with the Vernon Ski Club and the Silver Star Freestyle Club in helping host events including Timber Tour and a U16 Teck Cup. SilverStar was also the alpine venue for the B.C. Winter Games.

“It is inspiring to see these local athletes progress in their sports,” Jenkins said. “Supporting these events and athletes is very important to what we believe in here at SilverStar.”

SilverStar thanks its staff which made all the events possible.

“We are grateful to have such committed employees who choose to join us from all over the world to help make SilverStar a special place,” said Jenkins. “Overall, we welcomed guests from all over the world as well as our loyal passholders closer to home, and it truly was something to celebrate. We’d like to thank all of our guests, staff and community for making this season a huge success.”

In recognition of a select group of guests at SilverStar, the mountain formed the 100 Plus Club for people who skied or snowboarded 100 days or more this season.

“We were very excited to welcome 31 passholders to the Club who came and enjoyed the mountain over 100 days this year and hope it will be even more in years to come,” said Jenkins.

SilverStar has now launched summer bike passes, with opening day scheduled for June 23.

Brendan Shykora

Skiing and SnowboardingSnowVernon