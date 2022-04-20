The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host its one-day Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker Tournament, featuring all five league squads, Saturday, April 23, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The host Shamrocks will take on the Vernon Tigers in the first game at 9 a.m. The expansion Kelowna Kodiaks, defending champion South Okanagan Flames and Kamloops Venom will all play two games. (Black Press - file photo)

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host its one-day Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker Tournament, featuring all five league squads, Saturday, April 23, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The host Shamrocks will take on the Vernon Tigers in the first game at 9 a.m. The expansion Kelowna Kodiaks, defending champion South Okanagan Flames and Kamloops Venom will all play two games. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon Tigers, Armstrong Shamrocks to break TOJLL ice

Junior lacrosse loop hosts icebreaker tournament Saturday, April 23, at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League makes its official return to the cement floor of Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday, April 23.

The five-team loop holds its Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker tournament with all teams in action playing a pair of games.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers will open the exhibition at 9 a.m. against the host Armstrong Shamrocks, who return to the league after taking a leave of absence in 2019.

The league hasn’t played regular-season or playoff games since 2019 due to COVID. The league did host a couple of playday weekends in 2021.

The expansion Kelowna Kodiaks will face the Kamloops Venom at 10:30 a.m.

The defending playoff champion South Okanagan Flames of Penticton will face Armstrong at 12 p.m.

Vernon takes on Kamloops at 1:30 p.m., and Kelowna and South Okanagan round out the pre-season schedule at 3 p.m.

The league starts for real on Friday, April 29, when the Flames host Vernon at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Memorial Arena.

The Shamrocks host the Tigers for their home and season opener at the Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. while the Kodiaks play their home and season opener the same night at 6:30 p.m. against Kamloops at the Rutland Arena.

Vernon plays its first two regular-season games on the road before entertaining South Okanagan in its home opener Saturday, May 7, at Kal Tire Place, at 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Okanagan lacrosse loop returning to floor

READ MORE: Armstrong Shamrocks take TOJLL leave

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

LacrosseLocal Sports

Previous story
Senators snap Canucks’ 6-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory
Next story
West Kelowna Warriors looking for second round sweep over Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort, formerly the KOA, is scheduled to reopen on May 1. (Pinnacle Lifestyles photo)
Former Sicamous KOA reopening in May as a Pinnacle Lifestyles resort

The historic Mariupol Theatre is in ruins following a Russian bombing on March 16. The theatre was reportedly being used as an air-raid shelter at the time and it was estimated 300 people were killed in the attack. (Contributed)
Feeling of helplessness: Salmon Arm resident trying to stay connected with family in war-torn Ukraine

(Photo - Tami Quan Photography / @tamiquanphotos Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors looking for second round sweep over Salmon Arm

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Goaltenders used to serve their penalties