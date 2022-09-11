Vernon Vipers down Warriors, Vees in BCHL pre-season

Snakes go on the road to beat West Kelowna Warriors and Penticton Vees

Vernon forward Reagan Milburn is stopped in-close by Penticton Vees goalie Luca Di Pasquo during the Vipers’ 2-1 B.C. Hockey League pre-season shootout victory Friday, Sept. 9, in Penticton. (Cherie Morgan Photography)

The Vernon Vipers scored the game’s first five goals and rolled to a 5-2 B.C. Hockey League pre-season victory Saturday, Sept. 10 in West Kelowna against the Warriors.

Veterans Reagan Milburn and Griffen Barr sandwiched a marker from rookie Isaac Tremblay in the first 14 minutes of the opening period to give Vernon a 3-0 advantage.

The Snakes upped the lead to 5-0 in the second period with Ludovik Tardif and Ethan Merner each scoring their second goals of the exhibition slate.

Kailus Green and Brennan Nelson, on a third-period powerplay, scored for the Warriors.

Veteran netminder Roan Clarke picked up the win, making 40 saes while Justin Katz took the loss with a 24-save effort.

The Vipers began the weekend in Penticton, where they knocked off the reigning league champions 2-1 in a shootout Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Barr scored on a second-period powerplay to give the Snakes a 1-0 lead.

Aydar Suniev tied things up for the Vees with the man advantage five minutes into the third period.

Returning forward Max Borovinskiy scored the only goal in penalty shots to give Vernon the victory.

Veteran goalie Ethan David made 40 saves on the night to earn the win while Luca Di Pasquo stopped 25 shots for the Vees.

Vernon, now 2-2 in exhibition play, hosts West Kelowna Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., at Kal Tire Place, and will finish off the pre-season Friday, Sept. 16, against the Vees. Game time also 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

