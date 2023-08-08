Vernon Vipers earn dates with Coastal rivals at Seattle Showcase

Snakes will play Coquitlam and Surrey at the 17-team all-league event in Washington Oct. 22-26

The Vernon Vipers will face two teams from the Coastal Conference in their contests at the B.C. Hockey League’s Showcase Event Oct. 22-26 in Seattle. (BCHL photo)

The Vernon Vipers have drawn two Coastal Conference rivals for their pair of games at the B.C. Hockey League Showcase Event Oct. 22-26.

The Showcase will feature all 17 league teams playing in Seattle, in partnership with the National Hockey League’s Seattle Kraken, at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the NHL team’s practice facility.

The Vipers will face the Coquitlam Express on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m., and tangle with the Surrey Eagles 24 hours later at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

Despite the new location, the event format will remain the same with all 17 BCHL teams playing two regular-season games in front of fans, as well as NHL scouts and NCAA coaches.

The event is being played in Washington state even though the league’s only U.S.-based team, the Wenatchee Wild, folded before the 2023-34 season, after the Western Hockey League’s Winnipeg Ice was sold and moved to the Washington city, and called themselves the Wild.

