Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

BCHL Playoffs - Ethan David makes 14 saves for second shutout as Vernon wins 3-0, take series 4-2

On Easter Sunday, Ethan David and his defence rose again.

The Vernon Vipers’ goalie had to make just 14 saves for his second shutout of the series as the Vipers eliminated the West Kelowna Warriors 3-0 in B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal action April 9 before 2,303 fans at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon wins the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The sixth-place Snakes held the third-place Warriors to just one goal in the final three games of the series, with David going 4-0.

All three goals Sunday came in the first seven minutes, four seconds of the second period, courtesy of Thomas Tien, on a powerplay, Julian Facchinelli, and Reagan Milburn.

Vernon fired 38 shots at West Kelowna goalie Cayden Hamming.

The Vipers will now face the fourth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 2 of the conference semifinals. That matchup was made possible courtesy of the seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild, who completed their first-round upset of the second-place Cranbrook Bucks Sunday, with a 4-2 win in Washington state.

The Wild win the series 4-2 and face the regular-season champion Penticton Vees in Round 2.

The Coastal Conference semifinals will see the first-place Nanaimo Clippers taking on the fifth-ranked Chilliwack Chiefs, while the second-seeded Surrey Eagles will play the third-ranked Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The league’s second round of post-season play is slated to begin Friday, April 14.

READ MORE: Former West Kelowna, Penticton BCHL players victorious in NCAA Championship

READ MORE: Canada’s Brad Gushue falls 9-3 in men’s world curling final to Scotland

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

@Vernon VipersBCHLWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Port Moody’s Ryan Johansen an NHL All-Star

Just Posted

Prasad Savanagouder is an avid cricket player and a member of the Salmon Arm Cricket Club. The club would like to have an area set up in Salmon Arm where players can play. (Photo contributed) Prasad Savanagouder is an avid cricket player and a member of the Salmon Arm Cricket Club. The club would like to have an area set up in Salmon Arm where players can play. (Photo contributed)
‘With a past that beckons’: Cricket club would like a field in Salmon Arm to call home

The six-to-nine age group heads off across the park in search of eggs at the Sicamous Easter egg hunt, Saturday, April 8. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
PHOTOS: Sicamous families hop to Finlayson Park for Easter egg hunt

Children hunt for Easter eggs during the 2019 Easter Egg-stravaganza in Summerland. Egg hunts and other celebrations are part of the festivities during the Easter weekend. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter traditions?

Deanea and Allan Wageler check out home decor at Hooked Decor and Gifts at the store’s opening day in its new location on Main Street Friday, April 8, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous store makes its Main Street debut