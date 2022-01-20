Vernon Vipers forward Copeland Fricker (left) tries to get the puck away from Trail’s Connor Michaud during the Snakes’ 2-1 BCHL shootout win over the Smoke Eaters Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers slither past Trail

Snakes score 2-1 BCHL shootout win at home Wednesday over Smokies

Shootout goals from Zack Tonelli and Cam MacDonald, plus solid goaltending from Roan Clarke, lifted the Vernon Vipers to a 2-1 B.C. Hockey League shootout win over the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon improved to 2-0 on its current three-game homestand, which concludes Friday at 7 p.m. against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Both regulation time goals came in the second period.

Luke Buss opened the scoring with a powerplay marker before Jordan Hendry tied the contest with a shot over Clarke’s shoulder.

Tonelli beat Trail goalie Evan Fradette through the legs in the penalty shot session, and Clarke made blocker saves on Teddy Lagerback and Brady Hunter before MacDonald ended things with a shot past Fradette.

Clarke finished with 35 saves while Fradette made 24 stops.

The win improved the Vipers’ record to 9-14-3-3 and into seventh place in the Interior Division, one point ahead of the Wenatachee Wild who have four games in hand on Vernon.

The Vipers are four points behind sixth-place Trail (13-13-1-1).

