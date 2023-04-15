Vernon Vipers stun Salmon Arm with comeback overtime victory to start Round 2

The Vipers scored four unanswered goals in the third and overtime to win 4-3

Salmon Arm Silverbacks skater Ethan Ullrick skates next to Vernon Vipers forward Isaac Tremblay in a regular season game between the two teams. The Vipers won Game 1 of the second round playoff series against the Silverbacks 4-3 in overtime Friday, April 14, 2023. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography file photo)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks looked to have Game No. 1 of their second-round series against the Vernon Vipers in hand early in the third period.

Then came four unanswered Vipers goals.

The Vipers mounted an improbable comeback at Salmon Arm’s Shaw Centre to win 4-3 in overtime in the first game of the BCHL Interior Conference semifinal playoff series.

Isaac Tremblay was the hero for the Vipers, scoring the game-tying goal with just 45 seconds left in regulation, and also the overtime winner.

The Silverbacks started the scoring at 14:35 in the first with Nathan Mackie’s third of the postseason, assisted by Ryan Gillespie.

In the second period, the Backs got a powerplay goal from Brandon Santa Juana, his second of the playoffs, fed by Mackie and Ethan Ullrick.

The Silverbacks then extended their lead to 3-0 early in the third, courtesy of a goal by Gillespie, with helpers from Mackie and CJ Foley.

Just over a minute after Gillespie’s goal, the Vipers started their comeback.

Anthony Cliche scored his first of the postseason, assisted by Connor Elliott. Then at the seven-minute mark of the third, Walker Erickson also scored his first of the playoffs, fed by Luke Ashton and Tremblay.

The Backs tried to hold on to the 3-2 advantage but it wasn’t meant to be, as Tremblay scored his first goal of the postseason at the 19:15 mark of the third to tie the game up.

In overtime, Lee Parks set up Tremblay for the winner 4:17 into the extra fram to complete the stunning come-from-behind victory.

Vipers goaltender Ethan David stopped 34 of 37 shots he faced to get the win. Backs goalie Matthew Tovell made 30 saves on 34 shots in the loss.

Tremblay was named the game’s first star with two goals and one assist. Mackie was named the second star with a goal and two assists, and David played his way to a third-star honour.

Game No. 2 will be played in Salmon Arm again at the Shaw Centre Saturday, April 15. Puck drops at 7 p.m.

Brendan Shykora

