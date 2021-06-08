The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

The Vernon Vipers’ 2021-22 B.C. Hockey League home opener will be against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Saturday, Oct. 16. The league announced it is returning to a 54-game schedule on Monday, June 7. (Lisa Mazurek- Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers to open 2021-22 BC Hockey League season on road

League announces 54-game schedule, with all but two teams qualifying for the post-season

The BC Hockey League’s 20-game mini-season may have only just ended a few weeks ago, but the junior ‘A’ hockey circuit has already announced its plans for next season.

The league released its 2021-22 schedule Monday, June 7, and it looks similar to a traditional, pre-COVID-19 schedule, albeit with slightly fewer games. Training camps open in mid-September – rather than late August, as has usually been the case – with the puck set to drop for the first regular-season game on Friday, Oct. 8.

Teams will each play 54 games, instead of the usual 58, and playoffs will begin March 25.

Other key dates on the BCHL calendar include the BCHL Showcase (Oct. 20-24) and the BCHL Road Show (Feb. 19-20). The league also mentioned its plans to celebrate the BCHL’s 60th anniversary.

The upcoming schedule will see a return to inter-division play, barring any changes in the current B.C. health restrictions.

“We are excited to turn the page and get back to competing for a Fred Page Cup in 2021-22,” said BCHL deputy commissioner Steven Cocker.

“With our schedule now out, players, as well as fans, will have the opportunity to look ahead to key dates and get excited for our 60th anniversary season.”

The Vernon Vipers will play 26 home and away games, plus two games at the Showcase (opponents yet to be determined).

The Snakes open Oct. 8 in Penticton against the Vees. Their home opener will be the back end of a home-and-home with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Kal Tire Place. Saturday games start at 6 p.m.

Vernon will play one Sunday afternoon home game, March 13, against the expansion Cranbrook Bucks. That will be a 2 p.m. start. All other home games will begin at 7 p.m.

The Vipers and Bucks will meet for the first time Feb. 4 in Cranbrook, the first of four consecutive games for Vernon against the league’s 18th franchise.

In the Interior Conference, Vernon will play the Silverbacks and Prince George Spruce Kings seven times and will take on the Vees, Bucks, Trail Smoke Eaters, West Kelowna Warriors, Merritt Centennials and Wenatchee Wild five times each.

Vernon will play eight games against the nine-team Coastal Conference. The only team they’ll play twice is the Langley Rivermen with a game in each city. The Vipers will visit Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley and Victoria, and will host Coquitlam, Powell River and Surrey.

The Vipers will not play the Nanaimo Clippers and Chilliwack Chiefs in 2021-22.

The top eight teams in each conference will make the playoffs.

Last season’s start date was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the league finally squeezing in a 20-game season from April until mid-May. Teams were split into five pods, with all games based in one arena per group. No post-season play was held, and the Fred Page Cup championship trophy was not handed out.

The Vipers lost the 2019 Fred Page Cup final in four straight games to Prince George.

Vernon won its five-team pod at Kal Tire Place. Langley opted out of the pod schedule, and Wenatchee did not take part due to travel restrictions.

The Vipers, Penticton, West Kelowna and Salmon Arm took part in an Okanagan Cup exhibition tournament in October and November of 2020, with the Vees downing Vernon in the Cup final.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers thrilled with pod win

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers draw Salmon Arm, West Kelowna in BCHL pod


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHL

Previous story
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

Just Posted

The CSRD has expressed concerns to the B.C. government regarding gaps in the provision of road rescue services in rural areas in the region and throughout the province. (File photo)
Road rescue service concerns raised by Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Study suggests volunteer rescue societies struggling with financial constraints, recruitment

BCHL
BCHL takes another step towards eliminating fighting

The BCHL claims it will have the stiffest anti-fighting measures of any North American league

Dan Leatherdale, soon after hitting his hole-in-one at the 17th hole of Hyde Mountain on Mara Lake Golf Course on June 3, 2021. (Contributed)
‘No way!’ Alberta man in disbelief after acing 17th hole at Hyde Mountain near Sicamous

Dan Leatherdale, 34, has been playing golf since he was a kid and had never hit a hole-in-one

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care at Royal Inland Hospital following a June 3 motor-vehicle collision. (Colby Yost/Gofundme photo)
Love and support flows for Salmon Arm teen seriously injured in collision

Colby Kalke remains in intensive care in Kamloops hospital

Hundreds of people gathered at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4) to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Syilx Nation members make emotional trip to Kamloops Residential School for Unity Run

‘It was healing for our people, healing for our survivors, and lifted the hearts of a Nation in mourning’

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

Nurses close the curtains of a patients room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Rate of more contagious delta COVID-19 variant increasing in B.C. with 500 cases so far

Independent modelling group says variant poses a ‘serious risk’

The Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa on April 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Majority of economists expect Bank of Canada to stay put on interest rates: survey

The Bank of Canada has held its current rate since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was first declared

Fire crews are battling a blaze north of Vernon at Mardan Enterprises on Highway 97 past Grandview Flats Road in Spallumcheen. (Clayton Carrier photo)
Days after devastating blaze, Spallumcheen lumber yard restarts production

Mardan Lumber Sales is working at limited capacity to fill the orders burned in the June 3 blaze

Survivorship paddlers hold up pink carnations to honour women fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their lives on the last day of the Penticton Dragonboat Festival in 2019. Many Survivorship paddlers have become volunteers of Tomorrow’s Hope. (Western News file photo)
Offering Tomorrow’s Hope for women diagnosed with breast cancer in South Okanagan

Penticton dragonboat group along with other women offering support, resources

A Canadian Red Cross member directs visitors to the COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Williams Lake, B.C., May 10, 2021. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate below 200 for third day Tuesday

Active cases down to 2,051, 203 people in hospital

Students walk to school at the Durham College campus and the University of Ontario Institute of Technology in Oshawa, Ont., on Tuesday, March 13, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Despite economic reopening, students still worry about lack of summer work

Concerns raised about the ability of young people to earn enough to help cover tuition in the fall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes his way to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau mum on calls to abandon appeals of compensation for First Nations kids

Motion demands that Trudeau’s minority government abandon judicial reviews set for court next week

Alberta’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa on Monday, July 6, 2020. A $600 fine was issued after a gender-reveal party led to a wildfire in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Exploding device at gender reveal party leads to wildfire in northern Alberta

An exploding target turned into a fire about half the size of a Canadian Football League field

Most Read