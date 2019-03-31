Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club members Nate Benn (left) and Daniel Hall wrapped up their seasons at the Canadian Western Short Track Championships in Grande Prairie. (Vernon Vortex Club - photo)

Vernon Vortex speed skaters cap off season

Daniel Hall and Nate Benn represent local club at Canadian Western Short Track finals

Two members of the Vernon Vortex speed skating club made the trek to Grand Prairie to represent B.C. with the top skaters in Western Canada at the Canadian Western Short Track Championships.

This was one of the hardest competitions the pair have faced this season.

Daniel Hall started off strong and stayed there.

He earned a well-deserved bronze medal in his 1,500-meter race, beating out much bigger skaters in the T2T 13 boys division, and making his birthday more special.

“This medal is a great birthday present, I don’t think I need anything else,” said Hall, who also looked very strong in his 2,000 points race where he again earned a bronze medal. This race being a chess match, Hall played it very well.

Wrapping up the weekend, Hall was on the winning team for the T2T 13 boys 3,000m relay, with the team showing off their skill and coming away with the gold.

READ ALSO: Vernon Vortex skaters capture B.C. titles

Next was Nate Benn, who was in very fast preliminary heats and it was anybody’s race. Unfortunately, Benn was bumped down and did not advance to any finals. He did have some great races and earned the respect of a lot of the other provincial skaters.

The T2T 14/15 boys relay team had a great race but was penalized on a very questionable call.

“I will be training harder and will be back next year to take it all,” said a determined Benn afterward.

RELATED: Vernon Vortex duo outlast Winnipeg cold

So ends the Vortex season. Coaches Mike Hall and Tony Benn are so proud of all the club skaters and are looking forward to seeing what next season produces.

The club’s AGM is scheduled for Wednesday in the Civic Room at Kal Tire Place.

The Vortex team would like to express thanks to its sponsors, Sproing Creative, Manulife, Mackenzie Financial, Interior Savings, and Tolko, all of whom contribute to making the development of young athletes possible.

For information on how to join this vibrant team, check our website at www.vernonspeedskatingclub.com.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Vipers draw first blood in BCHL Interior Final
Next story
Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

Just Posted

Two wildfires burning near Chase

The BC Wildfire Service reports the larger of the two fires is 250 hectares in size

Ruthie Foster brings her musical mastery to Roots and Blues

Musician’s unique take on the blues set to dazzle Salmon Arm audiences

The Smokanagan, Part One: How wildfire smoke affects children

Vernon woman’s call for action: “We need to adapt to the environment.”

Salmon Arm receives funding to plan improvements to childcare services

Grant totalling $25,000 will contribute to planning for future additions

Talking Rock Golf Course, Salmon Arm Golf Club voted among best in B.C.

Shuswap courses get rave reviews from golfers surveyed

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Saying business model is “financially unsustainable,” the CWHL is folding

A record-175,000 fans tuned in to watch the Clarkson Cup finale in Toronto

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Sun and clouds today, rain on the way

A daytime high temperature of 14 C is forecast regionwide

Vernon Vipers draw first blood in BCHL Interior Final

Defenceman Michael Young scores in overtime, giving Vipers a 4-3 win over hometown Wenatchee Wild

B.C. VIEWS: Is the NDP giving away our natural gas reserves?

Andrew Weaver again denounces the government he put in power

Canada’s chief justice urges ‘major reforms’ to judge oversight

Richard Wagner said he would be launching a review of the Canadian Judicial Council

Awards recognize Summerland businesses and individuals

81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards presented

Granlund nets winner as Canucks edge Stars 3-2 in shootout

Markstrom makes 38 saves for Vancouver

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

Most Read