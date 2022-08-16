Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)

Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)

Vernon’s Hill forced to end ultra race early

Shanda was taking part in a ‘deca’ ultratriathlon

Vernon’s ultra athlete has been forced to pull out of the world championships.

Shanda Hill flew to Switzerland to take part in the swissultra International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) World Championships. The ‘deca’ ultratriathlon is an continuous event and is the equivalent of 10 consecutive triathlons. All sections of the each event are grouped together, meaning it starts with a 38 kilometre swim, then 1,800 km of cycling, and finishing with 422 km of running.

Unfortunately, after finishing the swimming portion, Hill got a few laps down on the bike but had trouble breathing. It was found there was chlorine in her lungs affecting her breathing.

“It felt like knives stabbing her to breathe,” a, Aug. 16 Facebook post reads.

Hill finished the 38 km swimming portion in 22 hours, 55 minutes, and one second.

It was the first time the event has taken place since 2019. It continues until Aug. 29.

In 2019, Hill became the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca triathlon, which she accomplished in Mexico.

READ MORE: Concerns for dog spotted in back of flatbed truck near Lake Country

READ MORE: First 6 months of 2022 sees 23 drug deaths in Vernon

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsVernon

Previous story
Canada looks to maintain momentum heading into quarterfinals at world juniors
Next story
Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil hits the court in Vancouver

Just Posted

If someone comes knocking on your door claiming to be with a particular business or organization, police suggest checking for their credentials. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
Knock knock: Salmon Arm residents advised to be vigilant with visiting salespeople

Chase RCMP reported on Aug. 9 that thefts have increased recently, which include the theft of two boats, one in the North Shuswap and one near Salmon Arm. (File photo)
‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts

Natalie Kearl, playing stage manager and Jessie Herald in Villains and Vittles Dinner Theatre Productions’ That’s Not Shakespeare, helps keep the audience laughing on Aug. 10, 2022 at R.J. Haney Heritage Village’s SASCU Amphitheatre. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Original songs, wit in That’s Not Shakespeare keep Salmon Arm audience laughing

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters