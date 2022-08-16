Vernon’s Hill forced to end ultra race early

Shanda Hill had to cut the race in Switzerland short after breathing problems. (Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete/Facebook)

Vernon’s ultra athlete has been forced to pull out of the world championships.

Shanda Hill flew to Switzerland to take part in the swissultra International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) World Championships. The ‘deca’ ultratriathlon is an continuous event and is the equivalent of 10 consecutive triathlons. All sections of the each event are grouped together, meaning it starts with a 38 kilometre swim, then 1,800 km of cycling, and finishing with 422 km of running.

Unfortunately, after finishing the swimming portion, Hill got a few laps down on the bike but had trouble breathing. It was found there was chlorine in her lungs affecting her breathing.

“It felt like knives stabbing her to breathe,” a, Aug. 16 Facebook post reads.

Hill finished the 38 km swimming portion in 22 hours, 55 minutes, and one second.

It was the first time the event has taken place since 2019. It continues until Aug. 29.

In 2019, Hill became the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca triathlon, which she accomplished in Mexico.

