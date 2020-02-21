Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

More than 1,000 of the province’s best young athletes have arrived in Fort St. John to give it their all at the 2020 BC Winter Games this weekend.

Over the next three days, youth ages nine to 17 will compete across 15 different winter sports while representing their hometowns.

On Thursday night, the youth took part in the games’ opening ceremonies at North Peace Arena to not only celebrate their upcoming achievements but the efforts of roughly 2,000 volunteers, 300 coaches and 190 officials.

Recently retired Canadian Olympic speed skater Denny Morrison, who hails from Fort St. John, took part in lighting the official games torch.

“We are ready to host the Winter Games and are excited to welcome BC’s athletes, coaches and officials to BC’s most northern host city in the Games history,” said Darren Snider, president of this year’s games, in a news release. “I hope all the participants have a wonderful time filled with memorable experiences.”

The games will run Friday to Sunday morning before wrapping up with a closing ceremony Sunday afternoon.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Opening ceremonies for the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John on Feb. 21, 2020. (BC Games Society/Flickr)

Previous story
Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Just Posted

Shuswap blockade temporarily lifted following negotiation with CP Rail

Onus placed on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to respond

A piece of Shuswap paradise could be yours for just $5.5 million

Waterfront listing in Blind Bay appears to have reached the pinnacle of pricing in region

Salmon Arm! Burly boxer of arcade game fame calls Shuswap community home

Bear Hugger is one of the opponents players face in 2009’s Punch Out!!! for the Nintendo Wii.

Eugene the goat feared taken from Shuswap community

Nigerian Dwarf goat may have been picked up by a motorist

Deaths on popular Shuswap trail ruled accidental

B.C. Coroners Service reports on fatal falls in May and July 2019

UPDATE: Protesters say they will maintain blockade near Chase “as long as it takes”

Goal is to see RCMP removed from Wet’suwet’en territory

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Judge sentences Princeton man in Dairy Queen dust up and tells him to listen to his mother

’You are pretty lucky your mom never gave up on you.’

LETTER: Forestry practices will affect property values

Logging these water purifying ecosystems affects B.C. communities

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

MLA Larson deals with abuse and threats

Oliver office has a buzz-in system, and panic buttons

LETTER: Thanks to Fyffe Road Snow Angel

Snow-clearing efforts have been appreciated

Railroad police on patrol in Vernon

CN Police remind residents to stay off the tracks while blockades continue across Canada

Most Read