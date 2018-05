Big turnout at Westhills Stadium for the series

Canada Women’s Sevens in Langford opened pool play with a tough loss to Australia 22-7 Saturday.

Canada’s Bianca Farella scored Canada’s only try in the last minute of the game, and Ghislaine Landry kicked for the conversion.

The Sevens tournament is on today until wrapping up Sunday afternoon.

Canada will face off against Spain next before taking on Ireland.

