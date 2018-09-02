VIDEO: Equestrian vaulters shine at B.C. championships

Triple M’s Lenya Dowler of Bowen Island competes in the individual trot freestyle division C event on Sunday morning.

Equestrian vaulters from around the province gathered in Chilliwack over the weekend to participate in the B.C. championships at Heritage Park.

The local vaulting club Freedom Acrobatics was joined by Suncoast Vaulters (Gibsons), Fusion Vaulters (Langley/Vancouver), Koot-Neigh Vaulters (Nelson), West Coast Vaulters (Parksville), Triple M Vaulters (Surrey/Langley), Airborn Vaulters (Richmond) and Manestream Vaulters (Victoria).

Freedom Acrobatics’ Alisa Schmidt will be competing for Canada in the upcoming World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

Josie Hagel of Freedom Acrobatics competes in the individual trot freestyle division D event on Sambucca, lunged by Kara Waddington on Sunday morning.