On Wednesday, Feb. 6, members of Team BC unveil their new uniforms with Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer. (Keri Coles/News staff)

VIDEO: Here’s what B.C. is wearing to the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer is hosting the games, from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Team BC unveiled its uniforms for the 2019 Canada Winter Games, happening in Red Deer this year.

The jackets, shirts, toques, mittens and scarves were designed by Victoria-based Indigenous contemporary artist Jamin Zuroski.

More than 250 athletes from British Columbia will compete at the event, which takes place Feb. 15 to March 3.

