VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets former captain added to team wall of fame

Joey Berdziuk has been painting the Rockets players for the last 20 years

Joey Berdziuk has been painting the members of the Kelowna Rockets wall of recognition for outstanding achievement for the last 20 years. (Kelowna Rockets/Facebook)

Another member has been added to the Kelowna Rockets wall of recognition for outstanding achievement.

After winning a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships in January, Colton Dach has been added to the prestigious list.

Local artist Joey Burdziuk has painted every single player on the walls of Prospera Place who make the group.

“It takes a good 10-12 hours I think altogether for painting one of these guys,” said Berdziuk.

The Rockets have this wall instead of retiring numbers and at the start, players could make the list for their importance in team history, but there’s a criteria players have to make to be added to the wall. To make the wall, the player has to be one of the following: captain a Memorial Cup winning team, win a Memorial Cup MVP, win a gold medal at the World Juniors, or a World Championship.

Additionally, when players have any sort of individual award in their NHL careers or have won the Stanley Cup and an Olympic medal, Berdzuik will paint the trophy underneath that player.

“This is recognition for these guys but this is my portfolio for the last 20 years,” said Berdzuik. “This is a team effort for everybody.”

