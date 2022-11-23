VIDEO: Mayor takes to the ice in support of 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm

Video produced to promote 2024 55+ BC Games in Salmon Arm from Sept. 10-14 features Mayor Alan Harrison putting the pucks in the net. (City of Salmon Arm video image)

The welcome mat for participants and visitors coming to Salmon Arm for the 2024 55+ BC Games is rolling out already.

Mayor Alan Harrison donned his skates and took to the ice to help the City of Salmon Arm, Shuswap Recreation Society and the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) create a video to announce the city is hosting the Games in September 2024.

“We are incredibly grateful to all the people, organizations, groups, clubs and businesses in our community and in the Shuswap region who all came together to support our application. We are so excited to welcome all the athletes to our community September 10-14, 2024. It truly takes a community to assemble a competitive bid package and we are so fortunate to have the community with us to plan the very best 55+ BC Games experience for all!” wrote SAEDS in a statement accompanying the video.

As planning progresses, the public is encouraged to stay tuned for more information on how residents can get involved with the Games.

Appreciation was also expressed to Luc Gagnon at LPG Film for working with SAEDS to film, edit and co-produce the video starring Mayor Harrison.

