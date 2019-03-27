The Yeti Rugby Club’s girls team chases a Kaipara College player up the field to stop a rush during their game in New Zealand, March 18. (Facebook/Kaipara College)

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

A group of Shuswap rugby players hit the field in New Zealand for some fun competition and coaching from some of the best youth rugby talent out there.

The Salmon Arm Yeti Rugby Club worked during the off-season to raise funds for a New Zealand tour in March, hustling the streets of Salmon Arm in the snowy Shuswap winter to collect and dispose of Christmas trees among other fundraising opportunities. Their hard work paid off with nearly two weeks in New Zealand, playing against and learning from teams like the Kaipara College rugby squad in Helensville, New Zealand.

Read More: Yeti Rugby Club teams place among top four in provincial competition

During the team’s visit to Kaipara College, the Yeti players from Salmon Arm had the chance to square off against the Kaipara College team in some full games in addition to practice and coaching sessions. The Kaipara College rugby squad even had a video made to document the action, with some great drone shots overhead as the teams grapple on the field.

Kaipara College vs Salmon Arm Secondary from Kaipara College on Vimeo.

(Vimeo/Kaipara College)

Read More: Yeti Rugby Club shows heart in tournament play

Reflecting on the visit from Salmon Arm’s Yeti teams, the Kaipara College rugby team said on Facebook “both our boys and girls teams were definitely tested by the skills and competitiveness of our visitors. It was great to see so many students and community members at the event.”

The Yeti players are making the long trip back across the ocean to Salmon Arm March 27, with a great international rugby experience under their belts to get ready for the upcoming season.

Read More: Sevens players boycott Rugby Canada sessions, upset at new reorganization

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Steel nets 3 as Ducks hold off Canucks 5-4
Next story
Revelstoke Grizzlies to play Kimberly Dynamiters for KIJHL championship

Just Posted

Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Yeti U19 players travel to the South Pacific for training and competition experience

City to pay for rebuild of railway crossing in Canoe

Salmon Arm’s lease from CPR means community has no control over schedule, scope or costs

Salmon Arm man loses dog to coyote snare within city limits

Owner questions use of snares near publicly accessible trails

Federal public services minister to speak in Kelowna, Tappen

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough is in Kelowna

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Mainly sunny skies, but a chance of flurries for the Similkameen

PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Queen of Surrey was loaded with passengers, vehicles during what a ‘hard landing’ Tuesday

Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

They say more apartments under construction will increase supply and short term rental laws will help

Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game Of Thrones contest

One of six thrones hidden around the world for a promotional campaign was found in Tumbler Ridge

Revelstoke Grizzlies to play Kimberly Dynamiters for KIJHL championship

The Grizzlies beat Kelowna on Tuesday night for their spot in the final series

Grassfire in the South Okanagan serves as reminder to be vigilant

Second grassfire this month in Oliver as B.C. prepares for wildfire season to ramp up

Armstrong tack sale reins in club support

BC Interior Morgan Horse Club fundraiser Saturday at Armstrong Curling Club

Port Coquitlam is second B.C. city to enact bylaw against ‘renovictions’

The city unanimously approved amendments for more strict conditions when renovating units

Funtastic announces 2019 A&W Music Festival lineup

Rock, country and cover bands cover all the musical genre bases for June 28-30 slopitch tourney

Most Read