(Chad Chomlack/Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke)

VIDEO: Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke recap

The finals pitted Blake Paul against Travis Rice and Elena Hight against Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

Revelstoke hosted the top snowboarders in the world for the Yeti Natural Selection Revelstoke backcountry competiton.

Hosted by Revelstoke Mountain Resort and facilitated by Selkirk-Tangiers, the Natural Selection event took place on Monday, Mar. 8. It was an intense event that tested the top riders. While the riders kept a good feeling of cammerraderie throughout the day, only two riders could take the win.

At the end of the day, it was New Zealander, Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, and Natural Selection founder, Travis Rice.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke to host Affordable Housing Summit

READ MORE: Travis Rice and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott win Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EventsRevelstokeSkiing and Snowboarding

Previous story
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 5 medals at Canada Winter Games
Next story
Full swing: Kelowna golf courses aiming to open within the month

Just Posted

Tammy Young beams with excitement when she returns from her first call with the Salmon Arm Fire Department. (Photo contributed)
‘I fell in love with it’: Salmon Arm woman always wanted to be a firefighter

SKADI Foundation’s Avalanche Games take place at the Eagle Pass snowmobile area in Sicamous March 11 and 12, 2023. (SKADI Foundation: Motorized Mountain Survival- Facebook)
Columbia-Shuswap snow and avalanche safety group puts on skills competition in Sicamous

Sicamous will receive part of $1 billion in one-time funding from the Growing Communities provincial grant, along with Salmon Arm, Chase and the CSRD in the Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous, Chase, CSRD to benefit from $1 billion provincial grant fund

B.C. Premier David Eby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Salmon Arm to receive $6 million from B.C. Growing Communities Fund