Niko Karamanis of the Vernon Vipers gets past Julian Timba of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to get a shot on Silverback goalie Reid Cooper in game one of the BCHL playoffs Friday night at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vipers dump Silverbacks in series opener

Vernon beats Salmon Arm 5-2 in BCHL playoff Game 1

Four unanswered goals over the final 35 minutes gave the hometown Vernon Vipers a 5-2 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 1 of their B.C. Hockey League divisional semifinal Friday night at Kal Tire Place.

Game 2 goes Saturday at 7 p.m. in Vernon with the series shifting to the Shuswap for Games 3 and 4 Tuesday and Wednesday at the Shaw Centre.

Goals a minute apart at 6:53 and 7:53 of the second period from first star Derek Brown (finished with 1+3) and Jagger Williamson erased a 2-1 Salmon Arm lead.

“We did have a slow start, then we came out and took it to them,” said Brown, making his playoff debut with the Vipers. “It was nice to finally get the ball rolling and put the pucks into the net.”

Former Silverback Josh Latta made it 4-2 Vernon at 11:14 of the third period and Mitch Andres scored into an empty net with 1:46 remaining to seal the opening game victory.

Tanner Campbell opened the scoring on Salmon Arm’s first shot, taking a beautiful feed from behind the net from Ryan Hogg and beating Ty Taylor two minutes after the national anthem.

Vernon tied the game on a powerplay when former Silverback defenceman Cameron Trott ripped a screen shot from the blueline past Salmon Arm goalie Reid Cooper at 11:35. Trott was the game’s third star.

Campbell, the game’s second star, scored his second 1:35 into the second period after former Vipers centre Brandon Whistle won a faceoff in Vernon territory back to Campbell, who wired a wrist shot in off the goal post over Taylor’s left shoulder.

“I thought we were in pretty good position after the first period,” said Silverbacks assistant coach Brooks Christensen. “I thought we were playing hard, we battled with them and were doing the right things. I thought we kind of fell away from our game plan.”

Taylor finished with 23 saves while Cooper stopped 38 in his Salmon Arm playoff debut.

Vernon beat Salmon Arm five out of six times in the regular season, though the Silverbacks won the final meeting.

Semifinals set for BC girls high school championships
Bettman: Calgary Flames' financial situation 'continues to deteriorate'

