Volunteers needed to make Sicamous road hockey tourney a reality

Organizers are excited to get Sicamous recreational sports off the ground but need community support to make it happen.

Rob Sutherland, Sicamous Eagles’ director of hockey administration and assistant coach/trainer, has also had his hand in organizing various recreational sports in the community for the last 20 years.

Mixed and minor softball leagues are set up for the season and Sutherland has plans to revitalize a road hockey tournament this year, which is an annual event that relies on volunteers to run. More volunteer power is needed to host the event to its full potential, said Sutherland, and the need is great as time is running out to organize and ensure a safe tournament can be planned.

The road hockey tournament usually runs on Canada Day, but that day is incredibly busy and for the last few years, road hockey has been run by himself and Jamie Sherlock, the district’s recreation programmer.

“With only a few young helpers from the Sicamous Chamber’s summertime staff, and with Jamie being a very busy lady that day, the DOS can no longer run the event,” said Sutherland, adding it has been proposed a local hockey group take over the event but it would be in their off season.

Sutherland is now looking for volunteers willing to referee, especially adults who want to watch the adult division games.

Organizers have proposed to move the tournament to the planned Moose Mouse Classic weekend, July 29-30, for which the timeline and events are still being finalized.

“We really are down to the last wire here to keep this alive for 2023,” Sutherland said.

Interested referees can email Sutherland at suds@cablelan.net, or call 778-549-5817.

Also the president of the Sicamous softball league, Sutherland has seen the league at its biggest with 14 teams and at its smallest, last year after a pandemic hiatus, where only five teams played. He said this season looks to have six teams. More can still register through Softball BC.

There is also a Sicamous softball Facebook group, ‘Sicamous Mixed Softball League’, where further information regarding fees and rules is posted. Play begins Wednesday, April 26, and goes until July 19, with a wind-up planned for July 21-23.

Sutherland is registrar for the minor softball association as well, running a U9 and U11 team, as well as a Learn to Play group for ages four to six, which is full.

Ladies’ teams will also play in two tournaments this season. The Ladies’ Open May 27-28 has 10 teams registered, including the Langford Lightning, the 2022 U17 Canadian champions.

The Moose Mouse Classic ladies’ tournament will go on the weekend of the revived festival. Interested teams can inquire about registration with minor softball president and organizer Jake Dewitt by emailing jakedewitt@cablelan.net.

