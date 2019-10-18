Voting is underway in Kraft Heinz Project Play and the Larch Hills Nordic Society is encouraging the public to vote and help light Larch Hills. (Brad Calkins photo)

Kraft Heinz Project Play voting underway, an opportunity to light Larch Hills

Public participation needed to win $250,000 in project funding

Voting is underway for Kraft Heinz Project Play, and the Larch Hills Nordic Society wants your vote.

The Nordic Society’s Trail Lighting Project is one of four entries competing for the grand prize of $250,000 in project funding.

Voting began at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Kraftheinzprojectplay.com, and runs to Oct. 20.

The trail lighting project involves providing illumination along more than six kilometers of ski trail at Larch Hills, an idea that has been in the works since 2015. The project is estimated to cost approximately $500,000.

A Light Larch Hills voting party is taking place at the Okanagan College Salmon Arm campus, rooms 001 and 002, between 6 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Oct. 18, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 19. Supporters are invited to stop in with their own phone, tablet or laptop and help vote, or challenge others to vote.

For more information, visit the Project Play website or the Larch Hills Nordic Ski Club page on Facebook.

Read more: Larch Hills vies for $250,000 as top-four finalist in national Kraft Heinz contest

Read more: Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Previous story
Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Just Posted

Memorial bench honours the contribution of former Salmon Arm fire chief Pat Shirley

The Shirley family has a long history with the Salmon Arm department going back to the early 1900s.

Kraft Heinz Project Play voting underway, an opportunity to light Larch Hills

Public participation needed to win $250,000 in project funding

Wood pellet supply a concern for Salmon Arm business

Prices increase after Pinnacle Renewable Energy steps away from bag sales

On the campaign trail: North Okanagan photographer gets up close to MP candidates

Salmon Arm’s Kristal Burgess produced photo essays for fourShuswap-North Okanagan candidates

VIDEO: Salmon Arm students given chance to question candidates

More than 500 kids from Grades 4 to 8 attend all-candidates forum at Shuswap Middle School

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

Penticton Fire Department says farewell to Cpt. Glenn Beierle

Beierle retired on Oct. 17 following 30 years of service with the department

Letter: No inspirational connection to federal leaders during debates

Voters overwhelmed with denunciation and rejection

COLUMN: Province’s hot springs are a gift from nature

What a joy to watch someone slip into the springs and see the stress and strain melt from their face

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Most Read