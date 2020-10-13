Warriors win 3-2, split two-game set with Silverbacks

Warriors’ Stienberg scored his first goal of the tournament and added an assist in the win

The West Kelowna Warriors won 3-2 on Saturday night, splitting the weekend series against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

The Warriors came into Saturday night’s game looking to end a three-game losing streak and were able to get off to a good start thanks to Felix Trudeau’s third goal of the tournament.

In the opening minutes of the second period, the Silverbacks tied things up when Sam Schofield capitalized on a rebound. Then, less than a minute later, Colorado Avalanche prospect Matthew Stienberg would get his first as a Warrior after redirecting a pass from Nick Ardanaz past netminder Riley Kohonick to restore the Warriors one-goal lead.

In the third, the Silverbacks would once again draw even. After being denied on a shorthanded breakaway moments earlier, Drew Bennett would pick the puck up and tuck it past Johnny Derrick. Reluctant to drop a fourth consecutive contest the Warriors went to work. Deegan Mofford and John Evans connected on a play similar to that of Stienburg and Ardanaz’s. The result was Mofford registering his third goal of the Okanagan cup in what proved to be the game-winner.

With the victory, the Warriors wrapped up their first half of the Okanagan Cup with a 3-2-0-1 record and sole position of second place. Evans leads the team in points with 2 goals and 7 assists. In their three road games of the tournament, the Warriors have yet to concede a shorthanded goal on the road.

The second half of the Okanagan Cup will begin next Friday when the Warriors face the Penticton Vees for the third time. Puck Drop will 7 p.m. from Royal Lepage Place.

