Waves swim to medals

Summer swimming is a great choice for today’s kids and their families, as it provides a rich swim club experience that’s manageable for busy families, including those with kids who play other sports.

The Salmon Arm Waves, the local Masters swimming club, sent five competitors to the regional Vernon swim meet on Jan. 21.

Eleven clubs from throughout B.C. were represented. Swimmers from age 19 to 86 participated.

Carl Cooper collected gold medals in all four of his individual events, including the 50 and 100 metre butterfly. Nadine Quilty and Terry Van Meer each brought home three golds and a silver. Scott McKee earned two golds and two silvers, finishing just behind Cooper in both the 50 fly and 200 metre freestyle. Don Cundiff won the 50-metre breaststroke in a personal best, and earned bronze in three other races.

The Waves placed third overall, their best team result in a sanctioned meet this season. Vernon powerhouse Mike Stamhuis set a new Canadian age group record (men age 65-69) in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 2:38.99.

Waves Coach Barry Healey was pleased with the results from both the men’s and women’s teams.

“Our club trains mainly for general fitness, but it is very rewarding to see some of them succeed in formal competition,” he said.

Healey added the Waves will soon start to prepare for the BC Provincial meet in April, and the Nationals event that follows in May.

This three-day meet draws racers from all the provinces and territories and this year will be held in Calgary. The Waves hope to send yet a few more swimmers to test their performance against clubs from around the country.