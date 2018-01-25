Waves swim to medals

Summer swimming is a great choice for today’s kids and their families, as it provides a rich swim club experience that’s manageable for busy families, including those with kids who play other sports.

The Salmon Arm Waves, the local Masters swimming club, sent five competitors to the regional Vernon swim meet on Jan. 21.

Eleven clubs from throughout B.C. were represented. Swimmers from age 19 to 86 participated.

Carl Cooper collected gold medals in all four of his individual events, including the 50 and 100 metre butterfly. Nadine Quilty and Terry Van Meer each brought home three golds and a silver. Scott McKee earned two golds and two silvers, finishing just behind Cooper in both the 50 fly and 200 metre freestyle. Don Cundiff won the 50-metre breaststroke in a personal best, and earned bronze in three other races.

The Waves placed third overall, their best team result in a sanctioned meet this season. Vernon powerhouse Mike Stamhuis set a new Canadian age group record (men age 65-69) in the 200 metre backstroke with a time of 2:38.99.

Waves Coach Barry Healey was pleased with the results from both the men’s and women’s teams.

“Our club trains mainly for general fitness, but it is very rewarding to see some of them succeed in formal competition,” he said.

Healey added the Waves will soon start to prepare for the BC Provincial meet in April, and the Nationals event that follows in May.

This three-day meet draws racers from all the provinces and territories and this year will be held in Calgary. The Waves hope to send yet a few more swimmers to test their performance against clubs from around the country.

Previous story
BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Just Posted

Idea for Chase Primary floated

An outdoor learning school would require parent support and commitment.

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Winning lotto ticket sold in Salmon Arm

The lucky ticket-holder will pocket $277,907

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Column: Skiing on the Shuswap Lake offers unique vista

What a great part of the world we live in that, not… Continue reading

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Artists excited to teach future South Shuswap musicians

Those into the local music scene no doubt have heard of Jasmin… Continue reading

Shuswap Launch-a-Preneur gets rolling

Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs! Take part in a new business development program… Continue reading

Attacked by cougar and lived to wag his tail

A year after a cougar attack, a Keremeos dog named Hemi is still going strong

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Heat chills Steam, dogged by Coyotes

Chase squad to host 100 Mile House Wranglers this Friday night, the 26th.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Most Read