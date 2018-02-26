Shea Weber out for the season

Canadiens D-man will miss remaining games due to foot injury

Sicamous native Shea Weber, a defenseman for the Montreal Canadiens, will not return to the ice for the remainder of the NHL season. The club announced on Feb. 22 that Weber will undergo surgery to repair a tear in a tendon in his left foot that will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

˝Following the diagnosis of Shea Weber’s injury, it was our belief that after a comprehensive rehabilitation protocol under the guidance of our medical team, Shea would be able to return to play this season. Unfortunately, after extensive efforts to heal Shea’s injury, progress has not been made as expected. After further exams, and a consultation on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and with Shea’s approval, it has been determined that he should undergo surgery and will be out for the reminder of the season. Our medical group will work with Shea to ensure he is pursuing the best course of treatment moving forward, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp next season. The length of his recovery will be determined following surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Anderson,” said the club’s orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Paul Martineau.

Weber has missed a total of 32 games due to the injury this season, including the last 26 in a row.

