Weekend of wins for the Silverbacks

‘Backs overcome Chilliwack at home and West Kelowna on the road

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks picked up a pair of wins on back to back nights against Chilliwack and West Kelowna.

The ‘Backs are now on a three-game winning streak that has boosted them above the Merritt Centennials into sixth place in the Interior.

The Shaw Centre played host to the Chilliwack Chiefs on Friday Jan. 19. The game didn’t start off going the Silverbacks’ way as a turnover at centre ice set up a goal for PJ Marrocco less than two minutes in.

Justin Wilson tied the game up, pouncing on the rebound from a Joseph Leahy slap shot and deftly slipping it in behind Daniel Chenard in goal for the Chiefs.

Chilliwack inched out another lead early in the second frame, but Austin Chorney picked up the unassisted marker late in the period, leaving the contest tied heading into the final 20 minutes.

Trevor Adams gave the ‘Backs their first lead of the game early in the third period. Six minutes later, Harrison Blaisdell cradled a pass from Regan Kimens and fired it past Reid Cooper to leave the score tied three-all as the game entered its final ten minutes.

D-man Max Wutzke found the back of the net at 12:19 for the first time this season restoring the Silverbacks’ lead.

An empty-netter in the final minutes off Julian Timba’s stick wrapped up a 5-3 win for the ‘Backs.

Buoyed by their win in front of the home crowd the Silverbacks hit the road to take on the West Kelowna Warriors the following night.

Wilson kicked off the scoring 7:43 into the game assisted by Grayson Constable.

Nick Unruh tallied up his ninth goal of the season early in the second period; Wilson and Julian Timba were credited with the assists.

Wilson scored his second of the game and third of the weekend late in the period to stretch the Silverbacks’ lead to three.

Kyle Dumba held the Warriors scoreless in the first two periods standing up to 26 shots.

A shutout seemed imminent as the game entered its final ten minutes but the Warriors weren’t finished yet. Parm Dhaliwal scored the first West Kelowna goal of the game with seven minutes remaining and Jared Marino followed it up with another just over a minute later.

The Silverbacks protected their one-goal lead through the final minute to bring home the win. They are back on the ice Jan. 23 in Langley.