West Kelowna native turns heads at Invitational Combine, eyes set on CFL

Ethan Beselt finished in the top five in four of the six events

West Kelowna native Ethan Beselt (number 4) put scouts on notice at the Invitational Combine as he looks to get an invite to the CFL Combine. (SFU Red Leafs/Contributed)

A West Kelowna native has turned some heads at the Invitational Combine.

Wide receiver Ethan Beselt finished a successful senior season with 32 catches for 541 yards and seven touchdowns for Simon Fraser University. He has also played a part in special teams’ duties at points during the season, with two kickoff returns for 104 yards and three punt returns for 10 yards.

Due to his outstanding season, he was invited to the Invitational Combine which took place on March 2, and he put scouts around the league on notice. The players that do well at the event get invited to the CFL Combine, which takes place later this month.

At the combine, participants take part in six tests – bench press, vertical jump, 40-yard dash, 3-cone, broad jump, and short shuttle.

Beselt finished first in 3-cone, completing it in 7.09 seconds. He also finished tied for second in the short shuttle with a time of 4.25 seconds. In the 40-yard dash, he finished tied for third, running it in 4.63 seconds. He also finished in a tie for third in the vertical jump, leaping 35.5 inches off the ground.

After those results, Beselt will now wait and see if he gets the invite to the CFL Combine as he’s working his way to get drafted in the CFL Draft on May 2.

