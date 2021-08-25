Chase Dafoe is the former captain of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

West Kelowna Warriors beef up their lineup with powerful forward

Forward Chase Dafoe acquired in trade with the Blackfalds Bulldogs

The West Kelowna Warriors have completed a deal with the Blackfalds Bulldogs for power forward Chase Dafoe.

Dafoe, 19, spent the last two seasons with the Trail Smoke Eaters (BCHL) where he racked up 25 points in 75 games.

Born in Beverly, Massachusetts, but raised in Kelowna, Dafoe is excited at the prospect of continuing his young career in the city he grew up.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Warriors, it will be special putting on that jersey for the first time,” stated Dafoe. “I remember going to Warriors games as a kid so it will definitely be a cool moment stepping on the ice for the first game playing for the team I grew up watching.”

Dafoe is a commanding physical presence on the ice, standing at 6’3, 185 pounds.

“Chase plays a hard physical game and has a high hockey IQ,” stated Warriors general manager and head coach Simon Ferguson. “He has good scoring touch around the net and is a leader on and off the ice.”

Going the other way, 20-year -old left-winger Zach Brooks, spent one year with the Warriors, putting up 10 points in 20 games.

