West Kelowna Warriors owner Kim Dobranski (left) and former head coach and general manager Geoff Grimwood. (Photo: Alistair Waters - Capital News)

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

The British Columbia Hockey League will be taking over ownership of the West Kelowna Warriors.

Owner Kim Dobranski is selling the team back to the BCHL after nearly three seasons of ownership. Dobranski said that the sale came at the right time.

“It was the right deal at the right time and it made sense for everybody,” Dobranski said.

The Warriors have been infamously discussed on the Westside with reported issues among the coaching staff, business partners and city hockey leagues.

While Dobranski admits there have been bumps on the road, they weren’t the reasons for the sale.

“I never intended to be a long-term owner and I look at the positives despite all the challenges,” he said.

“Change is hard and I had to do what I had to do to turn the franchise around and the fact that we have a team and fans, I’m very proud of that.”

READ MORE: Rockets sending league-high 3 players to 2019 Canada Russia Series

READ MORE: Legacy Group wants City of Kelowna to rethink its downtown redevelopment plans

Dobranski took over ownership three years ago and kept the team from relocating away from West Kelowna.

He said that the sale was what was going to be best for the city and for the franchise.

“I’m not going to lie and say it was easy. I loved being a part of the franchise and every person I got to meet and work with,” Dobranski said.

“I have to look at the bigger picture and move on. My goal is to come back in 10 years and watch games here and I’m happy for that.”

Dobranski noted that there have ongoing discussions with parties interested in the franchise.

The BCHL has confirmed that the league has purchased the Warriors but will not provide further details until the deal closes.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Potent power play paces Canucks to 5-1 win over Detroit

Just Posted

Warm winter cloths wanted for Women Who Wine, Downtown Salmon Arm initiative

Clothing for Community event on Oct. 29 to support Lighthouse Shelter, SAFE Society, CMHA

North-Okanagan Shuswap candidates spending little on Facebook

Social media platform posts what federal parties have paid to advertise

Non-compliant buoys to be removed from Shuswap, Mara lakes

Transport Canada enforcement action to occur Oct. 21 to 25

Coalition talk at Okanagan College candidates forum

Vernon Students’ Association hosts forum to discuss important youth issues, minority government

Hello winter: Sad time for city gardeners as more than 300 hanging baskets come down

City crews busy preparing for change of season as flowers die off

VIDEO: U.S. officials refute British couple’s ‘accidental’ border-crossing claim

Authorities say couple was arrested after illegal entry from B.C., with $16,000 and marijuana

South Okanagan dangerous offender guilty plea struck down

Trial delayed again because Ronald Arthur Teneycke failed to elect his choice of trial

Six bears destroyed in three days in West Kelowna

A West Kelowna business has been charged for leaving garbage around Lake Okanagan Resort

B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects

Work to restore areas disrupted by logging, roadbuilding

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

West Kelowna Warriors being sold back to BC Hockey League

Current owner Kim Dobranski said the sale back to the BCHL should be completed by the end of October

Police standoff ends peacefully in West Kelowna

A distraught man was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon

Fire response at Trans Mountain Burnaby tank farm could take six hours: audit

Site doesn’t have mutual aid response agreement with Burnaby fire department

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

Most Read