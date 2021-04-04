West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tani Quan Photography)

Carter Wilkie’s goal with 86 seconds left in regulation time gave the West Kelowna Warriors a 2-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3.

It was the Warriors’ first contest of the 20-game pod schedule. Salmon Arm lost 4-1 to the Vipers Friday night.

All of the scoring Saturday came in the third period.

The Silverbacks opened the scoring on a powerplay marker from Sullivan Mack at 6:05. The Warriors tied the contest with the man advantage at 13:29 with Benjamin Woodhouse finishing off a terrific plassing play from Marcus Joughin and Tyson Jugnauth.

Wilkie was named the game’s first star while goaltenders Owen Say of Salmon Arm (38 saves) and Zachary Bennett of West Kelowna (32 saves) were the second and third stars, respectively.

The Warriors take on Vernon Sunday afternoon, April 4.

